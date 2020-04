A Trelawny businessman is now in grief as he was robbed more than $14 million dollars in cash and his licensed firearm with 60 rounds of ammunition yesterday.

It is being reported that the man was held at gunpoint by a group of men posing as officers. They then moved to steal his weapon, a Heckler & Kotch pistol, two magazines with 60, 9mm cartridges, and a large sum of cash, J$3.8 million and US$80,000 (approximately J$10 million).

The businessman is said to operate a hardware store in Falmouth. The police have since launched a probe in the incident.