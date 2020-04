Police are now reporting that they located and seized a rifle at a premise on the Roaring River district, in Westmoreland on Sunday.

The police reported that at about 4:30 pm lawmen were conducting an operation in the area when a premise was searched and the rifle—a Ruger Rifle, with a magazine of 21 cartridges was found wrapped in a plastic bag, to the rear of the building.

The weapon was seized, no arrests were made in connection to the seizure.