Traffic diversion to be effected along Grantham to Trout Hall main road, Clarendon

The National Works Agency (NWA) is advising the motoring public that a section of the Trout Hall to Grantham main road, Clarendon will be closed tomorrow, Thursday, March 16. The road will be closed in the vicinity of the old orange orchard in order to facilitate emergency drainage repairs.
Community Relations Officer for the NWA’s Southern Region, Howard Hendriks says the section of road will be excavated in order to remove and replace a defective drainage pipe. The road will therefore be closed between the hours of 9:00 am and 3:00 pm.
During the period of closure, the alternative route will be as follows: travelling from the direction of Trout Hall toward Frankfield, motorists should keep right toward James Hill, then onto the Park Hall Road and travel along Cupid and Green River roads, then re-enter the main road to Frankfield. The reverse obtains for persons travelling from the direction of Frankfield.
Operators of large trucks and articulated vehicles are being advised not to use this route, as sections are narrow and will not facilitate easy movement. Those motorists are being urged to use the route through Cave Valley or to plan their movements outside the time of the repair works.
The culvert replacement works are expected to positively impact movement to major communities such as Crofts Hill, Spalding, Frankfield, James Hill, Crooked River and Chapelton.
Motorists are being reminded to obey the instructions of the flagmen and traffic signs are posted along the corridor during the period of works.