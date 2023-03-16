Taxi Operator Shot and Killed on Washington Boulevard in St Andrew

Taxi Operator Shot and Killed : A section of Washington Boulevard in St Andrew has been cordoned off by police following the shooting death of a taxi operator inside his vehicle on Thursday afternoon.
Details are sketchy, however, police officers are on the scene awaiting the arrival of detectives and crime investigators.
According to onlookers, three men fled from the back of the taxi shortly after the explosions were heard.
The incident resulted in a major traffic pile-up on Washington Boulevard heading towards Six Miles and on neighboring Elma Crescent.