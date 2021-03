Edwin Allen High School Tina Clayton ran 11.64 seconds to finish ahead of her twin sister Tia stopped the clock at 11.85 seconds in the women’s 100m dash at Velocity Fest on Saturday, March 19, 2021, at the National Stadium in Kingston, Jamaica.

Tina currently holds two world age group 100m records 11.54 seconds for 13-year-olds and 11.27 seconds for the 14-year-old age-group category.

While her sister Tia has a personal best of 11-point-29-seconds set in February of this year.