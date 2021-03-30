2021 Gibson McCook Relays cancelled

The 45th staging of the annual Gibson/McCook Relays meeting was initially postponed on Saturday, March 27, 2021, because of COVID-19 related restrictions but organising committee, Ed Barnes, says the event has now been cancelled in light of further restrictions.

Barnes says the decision came after a Committee meeting, that in the interest of the athletes, their coaches and all others involved in the staging of this meet, the cancellation would be best at this time.

It’s the fifth time the relays have been cancelled since its inaugural staging in 1973, with the previous four cancellations being in 1983, 1997, 1999 and 2002.

