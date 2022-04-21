Three-Year-Old among Two Shot and Killed in Cascade, Hanover

A three-year-old child and a man were shot and killed, and another male shot and injured in Cascade, Hanover, on Wednesday night.

They have been identified as three-year-old Kamoill Williams, and Tavares Stevens, otherwise called ‘T’, both of Hilloughby district, also in Cascade, Hanover.

Reports by the Hanover police are that about 7:00 pm, Stevens and the baby boy were among a group of persons at a shop in the community, when a Toyota Axio motor car drove into the area.

The men traveling onboard the vehicle brandished handguns and opened fire hitting, Stevens, the small child, and another male community member.

The gunmen escaped in the waiting motor car, while the victims were rushed to hospital, where Stevens and the baby boy were pronounced dead, and the other man treated and admitted in critical condition.