Mt Salem Man Shot Dead in Rose Heights, St James

One man was shot and killed in Rose Heights, St James, on Wednesday, April 20.

He has been identified as 28-year-old Jessie Sampath, of a Piggott Street address in Mount Salem, St James.

Reports are that about 6:30 pm, residents living along 41-Main Street in Rose Heights summoned the police after hearing gunshots being fired in the area.

On arrival of the lawmen, Sampath was seen lying on his back along a section of the roadway with multiple gunshot wounds to his head.

The scene was processed and the body of the deceased removed to the morgue for post-mortem examination.