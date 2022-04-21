Mt Salem Man Shot Dead in Rose Heights, St James

One man was shot and killed in Rose Heights, St James, on Wednesday, April 20.

He has been identified as 28-year-old Jessie Sampath, of a Piggott Street address in Mount Salem, St James.

Reports are that about 6:30 pm, residents living along 41-Main Street in Rose Heights summoned the police after hearing gunshots being fired in the area.

On arrival of the lawmen, Sampath was seen lying on his back along a section of the roadway with multiple gunshot wounds to his head.

The scene was processed and the body of the deceased removed to the morgue for post-mortem examination.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Lyrically Badd - We Up Now (Official Music Video)​

Nuh Frighten by Rhemii Ice (Audio Visual) 2022​

Smokey - Take The Pain (Official Video)

Rhemii Ice Recording Artiste

Chikie Grainz - Dreams Like Me (Official Video)

Di Energy by Minx (Audio Visual Dancehall 2022)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com