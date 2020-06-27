Three foreigners arrested for ganja in Hanover

Police arrested three Bahamian nationals in connection with ganja valued at J$10.5 seized in Hanover.

The Narcotics Police and members of the Jamaica Defence Force seized over two thousand six hundred pounds of compressed ganja and arrested the Bahamian on Thursday, June 25.

Reports from the Narcotics Police are that between 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., lawmen carried out an operation at premises in Lancer Bay, Hanover and seized approximately two thousand six hundred pounds of compressed ganja. The drug has an estimated street value of ten million five hundred thousand dollars (J$10,500,000).

The operation was extended to Negril, Westmoreland where three Bahamian nationals who illegally entered the island, allegedly to ship drugs abroad, were arrested. They were arrested and placed in quarantine. Their identities are being withheld pending further investigations. All three men will be interviewed in the presence of their attorney.

The Police are reminding citizens that it is a criminal offence to harbour foreign nationals who illegally enter the country and they should report any information that they have to the police..