New senator, running for seat in House, sworn in

Tova Hamilton, an attorney, was sworn in Friday as a Government Senator, in the Upper House (or Senate).

Prime Minister Andrew Holness announced her appointment Monday. Ms Hamilton is the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) caretaker for North Trelawny. Political observers say the appointment may also help the profile of Ms Hamilton in the Constituency.

The new Senator was warmly welcomed by members of the Senate at the start of the sitting, during which she took the Oath of Allegiance.

Leader of Government Business in the Senate, Senator Kamina Johnson Smith, described Senator Hamilton as “young, vibrant, smart, energetic [and] hardworking,” while praising her for her commitment to Jamaica.

With the addition of Ms. Hamilton, there are now five female members of the 21-member Senate.

Leader of Opposition Business in the Senate, Senator Donna Scott Mottley, also viewed Ms. Hamilton’s addition to the Upper House as “a special pleasure”, because of the significance of the increased “ranks” of females in the Senate.

Senator Hamilton said she acknowledged that with this appointment by the Prime Minister, “a great level of confidence is being placed in me and my abilities”.

“It [also] represents change and not just a change that is to come, but the change that is already here. I believe our society is no longer satisfied with the diet it has traditionally been fed and we have become more discerning people and quite passionate about our future. We crave innovation, we crave transformation, we crave diversity and inclusion,” she said.

Senator Hamilton went on to thank her “ever supportive and loving” mother, Hyacinth Minto Hensley, who taught her to be courageous, the value of hard work and to be ambitious.

She has been practicing law since 2007. She specialises in conveyancing, corporate and entertainment law.