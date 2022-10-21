Three Arrested as Probe into Chinese Businessman’s Murder Continues

Assistant Commissioner of Police Clifford Chambers, Head of Police Area One, has reported that investigators in Hanover have made progress in their investigation into the murder of a supermarket operator in the parish on Wednesday, October 19.
According to ACP Chambers, three people have been arrested, and preliminary evidence suggests that more persons may be implicated. Detectives are still following up on these leads. The motivation for the murder has been determined to be robbery.
Chambers is also asking members of the public to assist the investigation by sharing what they know with authorities.
Individuals with information should contact the Green Island Police Department at 876-956-9200, the Lucea Police Department at 876-956-2333, Crime Stop at 311, the JCF tip line at 811, or the nearest police station.
36-year-old He Jing, who ran a store on East Mountain Pride Avenue in Kingston 6, was shot and killed in his supermarket in Orange Bay, Hanover, on October 19.
Cash, liquor, and other items were stolen from the store.