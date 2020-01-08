The United States’ allies warn Trump that terrorists ‘would be the only winners’ of war with Iran

The United States' allies warn Trump that terrorists 'would be the only winners' of war with Iran
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
  • US allies raise their warnings against war with Iran as Trump increases his threats to Iran.
  • UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab says that terrorists “would be the only winners” of a full-blown conflict.
  • France also warns that war would benefit the Islamic State in the region.
  • UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has also warned Trump that targeting Iranian cultural sites would be a war crime.
  • Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The UK and France have warned Trump that launching an all-out war with Iran would hand victory to terrorist groups in the region.

Speaking after the president threatened a “disproportionate” response to any future attack by Iran, the UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab warned that a full-scale war would only benefit the Islamic State.

“We are concerned that if we see a full-blown war it would be very damaging and actually the terrorists… would be the only winners,” Raab told the BBC on Tuesday.

Raab’s comments reiterated those made by French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire, who said on Monday that “the instability in the Mideast today benefits only one organization: the Islamic State group.”

Le Maire added the conflict would “increase the terrorist threat over France and Europe”.

US allies have also distanced themselves from Trump’s repeated threats to target Iranian cultural sites.

A spokesperson for Boris Johnson indicated on Monday that any attempt to attack such sites would amount to a war crime.

“There are international conventions in place that prevent the destruction of cultural heritage,” a representative for Johnson said on Monday, adding, “You can read the international conventions for themselves. It is the 1954 Hague Convention for the protection of cultural property in the event of armed conflict.”

Read the original article on Business Insider

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

Recent News
Guardsman Armoured Vehicle Goes Up in Flames In Montego Bay
Guardsman Armoured Vehicle Goes Up in Flames In Montego Bay
Vybz Kartel Calls Out Police Officer In Appeal Court
Vybz Kartel Calls Out Police Officer In Appeal Court
Tom Hanks’ son Chet reacts to cultural appropriation controversy over his patois at the Golden Globes
Tom Hanks’ son Chet reacts to cultural appropriation controversy over his patois at the Golden Globes
Tianna, killed by dengue fever, sent off in style
Tianna, killed by dengue fever, sent off in style
Son Chop 60-Year-Old Father To Death In Mandeville
Son Chop 60-Year-Old Father To Death In Mandeville
The United States’ allies warn Trump that terrorists ‘would be the only winners’ of war with Iran
The United States’ allies warn Trump that terrorists ‘would be the only winners’ of war with Iran
Iran fires missiles at multiple U.S. positions in Iraq in retaliation for Soleimani killing
Iran fires missiles at multiple U.S. positions in Iraq in retaliation for Soleimani killing
Life Pak Group of Companies
Life Pak Group of Companies
St Andrew Couple Found Executed in their Yard
St Andrew Couple Found Executed in their Yard

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....