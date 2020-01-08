Son Chop 60-Year-Old Father To Death In Mandeville

The Manchester police have commenced a manhunt for a man who reportedly chopped his father to death, in New Green, Manchester, on Monday night, January 6.

The deceased has been identified as 61-year-old Ponsford Thompson, a mechanic also of New Green district.

Reports are that sometimes after 8:00 p.m., Thompson who resides with his son in a family house in New Green district got involved in a dispute, when the son reportedly used a machete to chop him multiple times, before running from the house.

The police were summoned and upon their arrival, Thompson was transported to the hospital where he succumbs to his injuries.

The police have since launched a search for the son.