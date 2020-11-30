Tesha Miller’s wife arrested, charged

Arrested - Mckoy's News
Police reporting that the wife of the reputed head of the Klansman Gang, Tesha Miller, has been arrested and charged. She is 29-year-old hairdresser, Shanique Thompson. She was arrested during a targeted operation at her home on November 17, 2020 and subsequently charged with money laundering and possession of criminal property.

Thompson has since been released on $500,000.00 bail and is to return to court on Tuesday, January 19, 2021. Under the condition of her bail, her travel documents have been seized, a stop order has been placed at the international airports, and her bank accounts have been frozen.

Shanique Thompson is believed to be a high-ranking member of the Klansman Gang. She is known to be the spouse of the reputed leader;Tesha Miller. Thompson is also the daughter of the mother of one of Tesha Miller’s children.

