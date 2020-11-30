Jah Cure Clears the Air On Leaked Video of Him Buying Sex

A voice note of clarification has surfaced with reggae singer, Jah Cure who was recently exposed for buying sex, after a video was leaked with him and a woman.

The singer stated in the voice note that, the incident happened 7 years ago.

He mentioned that he met the girls after one of them was beaten up by a dancer, and that was when they became friends.

Jah cure said in the voice note that he took care of the girls, and showed them, love, as they were the type who loved to be around artistes, and he was extending sympathy to the damaging situation that had occurred with one of the women.

The “longing for” artiste, says that the video release was a little trick by someone who wanted to blackmail, or start a social media warfare.

He said he was always good to them and he never even asked them for sex before.

What was heard on the video, the entertainer said, only happened after he started to miss somethings in his house, which led to the argument.

On a positive note, the artists have apologized for the way he spoke to them, also stating that he never touched them.

