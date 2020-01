Latest Jamaica News, Kingston (McKoy’s News): Dozens of police personnel are processing the scene along Hermitage Road in August Town, St Andrew where a teenager was ambushed and shot over nine times, to death in the community this morning, Tuesday, January 21.

The dead teen has been identified as 18-Lavern Edwards, also of Hermitage community.

Reports by the police are that about 10:00 a.m., Edwards was at a location in the community when he was pounced upon by armed men, who shot him over nine times, before fleeing the scene.

The police were summoned and upon arrival, the teenage boy who was discovered suffering from multiple gunshot wounds died on the spot.

The body was removed to the morgue for a post mortem examination.

Antonio Mckoy – News Reporter