Carpenter Murdered in Central Village

Latest Jamaica News, St Catherine (McKoy’s News): Forty-eight-year-old Kevin Anglin, Carpenter of Windsor Heights in Central Village, St Catherine, was shot and killed by gunmen in the neighbouring community of Harmony Heights, in the parish on Monday, January 20.

Reports by the Central Village police are that about 6:10 p.m., officers were on patrol in the area when they heard loud explosions which sounded like gunshots coming from a section of the area.

They went to investigate and stumbled upon Anglin, who was found lying on his back with multiple gunshot wounds to his body.

The scene was processed and upon arrival, the wounded man was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.