Carpenter Murdered in Central Village
Latest Jamaica News, St Catherine (McKoy’s News): Forty-eight-year-old Kevin Anglin, Carpenter of Windsor Heights in Central Village, St Catherine, was shot and killed by gunmen in the neighbouring community of Harmony Heights, in the parish on Monday, January 20.

Reports by the Central Village police are that about 6:10 p.m., officers were on patrol in the area when they heard loud explosions which sounded like gunshots coming from a section of the area.

They went to investigate and stumbled upon Anglin, who was found lying on his back with multiple gunshot wounds to his body.

The scene was processed and upon arrival, the wounded man was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Recent News
Teenager Shot to Death in August Town
Sitting of the House of Representatives – January 21, 2020 (CMU)
Elderly couple die on same day after spending 65 years together
Iranian lawmaker offers $3 million reward to ‘whoever kills Trump’
Trump’s Senate impeachment trial
Two Brothers Murdered in Central Village
The Ministry of Sports Culture Entertainment and Gender Affairs AND the Tourism Enhancement Fund (TEF)partners with Entertainers Against Crime and Violence (EACAV) for CELEBRATION OF PEACE 2020
Port Royal Welcomes First Cruise Ship
