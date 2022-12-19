Teen Killed in St. Mary Crash: 19-year-old Lee-Anna Lee of Golden Spring, St. Andrew died as a result of injuries she received in a motor vehicle collision at the intersection of Westmoreland Bridge and Georgia main road in St. Mary on Saturday, December 17.
Reports from the Annotto Bay Police are that about 5:15 p.m., Lee was a passenger in a motor vehicle that collided with an Isuzu motor truck at the intersection. The injured persons were transported to the hospital, where Lee was pronounced dead.
Investigations are ongoing.