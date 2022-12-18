Argentina beat France in a dramatic World Cup final on 4-2 penalties

Argentina beat France: Lionel Messi finally lifts the trophy he’s been waiting for after a six-goal thriller in one of the greatest finals in World Cup 92-year history between Argentina and France.
Argentina won the shootout 4-2 after a 3-3 tied on extra time, with the defending champion France ultimately missing twice in the shootout before Gonzalo Montiel converted to seal an exhausting and emotional victory.
France’s own superstar Kylian Mbappe scored a hat-trick – the first in a FIFA World Cup final since 1966 – but still ended up on the losing side at Lusail Stadium.
Messi looked to be securing the one major honour missing from his glittering collection in comfort as Argentina cruised into a two-goal lead.
But an explosive intervention from Mbappe, who scored two goals inside two minutes late on.
Messi becomes the first player in World Cup history to score in the group stage, last 16, quarter-final, semi-final, and final of a single tournament.
Mbappé solidified his claim as the young pretender to Messi’s throne, with the speedy and skillful forward scoring a hat trick as France came so close to being the first team to go back-to-back since Brazil in 1962.
But ultimately, it was Messi who took the glory, securing the trophy that cements his status as perhaps the game’s greatest-ever player as the 35-year-old bows out on the global stage by sealing the third title for his soccer-mad nation.