Teen Found with Taurus Pistol

Latest Jamaica News, Kingston (McKoy’s News): Detectives from the Kingston Central Police Division were able to seize a Taurus Millennium pistol fitted with a magazine containing ten 9mm rounds of ammunition on Maiden Lane in Kingston on Tuesday, March 24.

It is being reported at that about 6:30 a.m., a group on teens were seeing acting in a suspicious manner while lawmen were on an operation. The teens, where stopped and searched and a gun was taken from one of the teen’s waistband.

The teen who was found with the weapon was arrested.