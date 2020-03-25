Teen Found with Taurus Pistol

Crime: Police Charged A Westmoreland Man For Killing
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Latest Jamaica News, Kingston (McKoy’s News): Detectives from the Kingston Central Police Division were able to seize a Taurus  Millennium pistol fitted with a magazine containing ten 9mm rounds of ammunition on Maiden Lane in Kingston on Tuesday, March 24.

It is being reported at that about 6:30 a.m., a group on teens were seeing acting in a suspicious manner while lawmen were on an operation. The teens, where stopped and searched and a gun was taken from one of the teen’s waistband.

The teen who was found with the weapon was arrested.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

Related Posts

Recent Posts

expo-march2020
Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....