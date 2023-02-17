Teejay Tumbles off Camel in Dubai

In what appeared to be his first attempt, Dancehall artist Teejay tumbled off a camel in Dubai.
He managed to poke some fun at himself on social media by posting a video of the amateur moment with the caption
“Too nuff man ”
The reel left many laughing, including his girlfriend Tionna who conmented.
“Dwrcl
Best day ever”
He also gave Aidonia a reason to smile. “Jah kno dawg ,” he added.
Besides I-Octane who added his fair share of laughing emojis, Charly Black joined in on the trolling. “Life nice me dj ”
One fan created their own play on words of one of Teejay’s song’s “Up Down Boss ”
“But watch Aladdin fall off the magic carpet left Jasmine ” another fan said.
Camel riding through the desert is a popular tourist activity in the UAE. On average, it costs AED 50-70 (between US$ 13.61 to 19.06).
At least he got the cultural outfits right.
Teejay previously posted a photo in a kandura (men’s dress) and ghutra (headwear) bearing a serious expression.
The Rags To Riches singer was better able to maneuver some wheels across the desert and was subtly boastful about it by attaching Burna Boy’s It’s Plenty to the reel.
It seems the trip was geared toward celebrating Tionna’s 25th birthday, which falls right after Valentine’s Day.
Based on her stories, the celebrations have included jet skiing, fancy dinners and sightseeing.
The two, who have been together for years, share two sons and a daughter.
Teejay teamed up with Shaggy on his latest track titled Gyal Time Now. Already the official music video has seen over 433,000 views in 12 days.