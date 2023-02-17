“Mackerel” Shot to Death in Denham Town

Fifty-year-old Courtney Wright, otherwise called ‘Mackerel’ labourer of Hannah Street in Kingston, was shot and killed by unknown assailants on Drummond Road in the parish on Thursday, February 16.
Reports from the Denham Town police are that about 6:45am, residents heard loud explosions and summoned the police.
Upon arrival of the lawmen, Wright was discovered lying face down in a pool of blood with multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body.
The scene was processed and the body removed to the morgue for post mortem examination.