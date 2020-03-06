Teejay Sings About His ‘High Grade’ In New Music Video: Watch

Dancehall’s talented Teejay has dropped the music video for another one of his sing-along tracks, High Grade and yes it’s about weed and the essential benefits it provides for him. This is another great production under Shabdon Records added in part by his label Romeich Entertainment. The official music video is available for viewing on Teejay’s YouTube page today, upon its release March 4th and was shot and edited by Shot By Deth Studios.

The Up Top Boss is known for being an avid weed smoker and can be seen holding a spliff in almost all of his music videos. Let’s not forget his single Henne and Weed, which he sings are permanent accessories of his. So it’s no surprise his love for the herb has inspired another song.

The High Grade track choruses Teejay’s euphonious singing and lyrics like –“ High grade crawl in a brain like centipede, if a nuh Westmorland ah Sainty Weed. Right now is a gyal and heads mi need, light up and watch it smoke. Brain gone up in a di sky gone catch the breeze, mi girlfriend want some she beg me please, Babylon boy leff the trees, light up and watch it smoke.”

The deejay goes on further to drop some comedic story telling in the song with a little twisting of his words, saying:“ Eh you eva smoke a weed dat good, noise in a you ears like a beat box .. BOOM, frass you fxck, you feel like mi woulda lie down pon di bed and call me call me girl and make he eat my hood. Open up the fridge and find one egg, put oil in a di skillet and fry one bread, betta yuh stap di noise in a di night, yuh a feds. Dah weed yah, it make me feel mi a dead.”

The video features Teejay in an easy mood, delivering his rhymes while smoking his favorite herb and of course showing off the usual x-rated glimpses of video girls in sexy short shorts exposing their derriere.

Not to be missed, the set takes place right smack inside the doors of popular cannabis brand Epican in the capital city of Kingston. Also promoting their stocks of weed through their labels during the music video.

Fans are tuning in slowly but surely, the Day One singer already has over 30k views in under 12 hours of the song’s release on his YouTube page. He’s getting some great fan feedback as well, Steve Jargon says “Dah artist yah new name is Melodica… dawg full a melody pan di riddim…..#uptop” and Lavain Enigmatic says, “Yow tee boss youths them admire uh hard work hear dat. Reach too far we cya turn back now”, also Rushan King added “Deh yute yah bad till him Cyah bad no more. ” alt=”” aria-hidden=”true” /> ” alt=”” aria-hidden=”true” /> ” alt=”” aria-hidden=”true” /> every song the man drop have some different flow.”

Check out the High Grade music video below —

Source: Dancehallmag