Masicka Happy About International Reggae and World Music Award Nomination

It’s been a bumper year for Dancehall star Masicka, whose real name is Javaun Fearon, as he can now add being nominated in the Best Male Artiste category at this year’s International Reggae and World Music Award (IRAWMA), to his list of accomplishments.

The artiste, who released a track today (March 3rd) called Ice Cream Truck, said he is honoured and elated to have been chosen in the category.

He will be up against some heavy hitters in the genre as the other nominees so far are Buju Banton, Dexta Daps, Popcaan, and Vybz Kartel.

The IRAWMA was established in 1982 as a way to celebrate the achievements of all who are associated with the Reggae industry. Nominations have been created in 36 categories, which include Entertainer of the Year as well as Best Male and Female Vocalists. This year marks the fifth installation of the show in Jamaica.

Masika spoke with the Jamaica Observer about his feelings about the nomination.

“I’m very happy at this IRAWMA nomination. Just being mentioned with the greats like Buju Banton and the other artistes, it is an honour; but I honestly feel like I had a great year and it’s deserving and what I’ve been fighting for my whole career. I plan for 2020 to be even bigger and cement myself to be one of the best to ever do it,” he said.

The award ceremony is expected to be held at the AC Hotel by Marriott in Kingston on March 29, 2020. The theme for this year is Reggae Rise.

Masicka also shared about his recent performances during his European tour which included England, Sweden, Germany, Italy, and Switzerland. He’s also performed in Israel.

“The police had to shut down the show in Stuttgart, Germany, because the venue was not big enough. It was a very successful tour and it showed me the power of dancehall with the fans singing your songs and they don’t even speak English,” said Masicka.

Fans are awaiting his widely anticipated album scheduled to be released later this year. It’s been titled Toxic World.

“The album will have 14 to 16 tracks and it will include the long-awaited S tory Part 3.”

Masika, who got his stage name from his trials while growing up in his “Sin City” neighbourhood in Portmore St Catherine, has been at Dancehall for about six years now, making his debut at just 19-years-old.

His music combines Dancehall and Hip hop beats and he’s often referred to as ‘The Future’ of Dancehall. Some of his more popular tunes include: They Don’t Know, Stay Strong, Blessing, Top Striker and Everything Mi Want.

Source: Dancehallmag