Teacher Found Dead at Home in Clarendon

Teacher Found Dead at Home: The body of a teacher was discovered outside her home in Hartwell Gardens, May Pen in the parish, on Monday night.
The deceased has been identified as 25-year-old Vanessa Williams.
According to police, Williams arrived home from work on Monday afternoon, but multiple calls to her phone remained unanswered. Her body was found on the ground in her yard around 10:49 p.m.
The circumstances behind Williams’ death are unknown at this time.
The Clarendon police are investigating.