Foreign National Arrested and Charged for Illegal Possession of Ammunition

Foreign National Arrested: An American national who was arrested at the Sangster International Airport on Monday, December 12 and later charged for firearms-related offences was fined JM $30,000 or 30 days in jail when he appeared in the Western Regional Gun Court on Tuesday, December 13.

Reports are that about 1:56 p.m., the American—27-year-old Auden Kayton, an electrical linesman of Mount Holly, North Carolina in the United States of America—was going through the security checkpoint when his knapsack was scanned and oddities were detected. The police were alerted and the bag was searched and two 9mm cartridges were found.

Kayton was arrested and subsequently charged with Illegal Possession of Ammunition.

