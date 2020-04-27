Stylo G Drops Video For Summer Scorcher Titled, ‘Too Hot’: Watch

Following on his last hit single, Bamm Bamm, the United Kingdom-based dancehall deejay Stylo G releases another supposed scorcher titled Too Hot. The Spanish Town-born entertainer enjoyed a stellar 2019 in which he released the huge hits Touch Down and Dumplin (Remix) in collaboration with the likes of musical stalwarts Shaggy, Nicki Minaj, Vybz Kartel, and Spice.

Too Hot presents a familiar sound to his previous hits, with the dancehall-trap arrangement and British flavored toast, accompanied by a strong Jamaican accent. The song was released by 365 Records on April 24, 2020, and the music video produced by Kodistarr and Oceanic.

The Badman Party deejay, whose real name is Jason McDermott, has put this number out for heavy summer rotation, as it lends itself pleasantly to dancing and having a good time. All being well, the girls will continue to follow like “ants falla fat”. Stylo in this track, turns all attention to himself, achievements, and his routine activities where he interfaces with girls, gangsters, weed, club settings, and uptown settings. He further explains why girls are so attracted to him, why he is so envied by his industry colleagues, why he keeps getting more work and pay, and how he operates surrounded by all that adversity. He exclaims “Mi TOO HOT!”.

The visuals accompanying the track were shot on club location, highway street, and intersection in the United Kingdom. The deejay can be seen surrounded by a bevy of voluptuous beauties jiggling their assets to the sounds that fill the air. In another scene, his accomplice doing the back-up vocals for the punchline “Mi too Hot!” can be seen crowded around by another set of ladies enjoying the musical offerings. In the final scene, the “Champion” deejay is seen standing in the back seat of the opened roof Bentayga SUV with a female companion in tow gyrating her body on his frontal.

Only time will tell if this one is “hotter than Shabba mother pot.” Follow the “UK dancehall Bounty” cause him “Too Hot”

Watch Too Hot below.

Source: Dancehallmag