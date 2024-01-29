Stolen Vehicle Recovered in St. Elizabeth, Suspect Apprehended

Stolen Vehicle Recovered in St. Elizabeth: On Saturday, January 27, the Area 3 Highway Patrol swiftly recovered a stolen motor vehicle and detained a suspect on Logwood main road, St. Elizabeth.
Acting on important information, the team signaled a white Nissan AD Wagon to stop. The driver, however, resisted compliance, leading to a pursuit. The Santa Cruz Quick Response Team played a crucial role, resulting in intercepting the vehicle on Main Street in Santa Cruz.
Attempting to escape on foot, the driver sought refuge in a nearby store. Quick and decisive police action led to the successful apprehension of the suspect, who has been charged with Dangerous and Reckless Driving. He is currently under investigation in connection with the vehicle theft, and his identity is being withheld.
The stolen vehicle had been reported hours earlier in Duhaney Park, Kingston 20.
This operation underscores the dedication and efficiency of law enforcement in addressing criminal activities and ensuring community safety.
Acting Superintendent in charge of St. Elizabeth, Coleridge Minto, emphasizes that the parish will not tolerate criminal activities, and the police will persist in their efforts to maintain the safety of residents.