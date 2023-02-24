St Mary Farmer Found Dead Outside Pig Pen

The St Mary police have commenced a probe into the death of a farmer, who was discovered with wounds to a section of his face, outside his pig pen in Oracabessa, St Mary on Thursday morning, February 23.
The deceased has been identified as 58-year-old Radcliffe Martin, farmer of Bogogee community also in Oracabessa.
Reports by the police are that about 7:30am, one of Martin’s close friend went to visit him at his home and stumbled upon his body.
The police were summoned and upon arrival, Martin’s body was discovered lying on the ground with wounds to the face. The scene was processed and the body removed to the morgue for post mortem examination.