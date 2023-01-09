St. James Man Charged with Robbery with Aggravation and Illegal Possession of Firearm

Fifty-one-year-old Richard Dixon otherwise called ‘Tony’, Labourer of Sign Orange in St James has been charged with Robbery with Aggravation and Illegal Possession of Firearm following an incident that happened in the parish on Saturday, October 1, 2022.
Reports are that about 9:00 p.m., Dixon went to a Supermarket in Montego Bay where he held up a security guard at gunpoint. A tussle ensue during which shots rang out injuring Dixon. He then disarmed the security guard of his licensed firearm and ran from the supermarket.
Dixon was subsequently arrested and charged during an Identification parade on Friday, January, 8.