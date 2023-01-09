Farmer Charged for Stabbing His Girlfriend in Portland

Farmer Charged for Stabbing His Girlfriend: Quton Smith, 28-year-old farmer of Red Hassle Road, Port Antonio in Portland was arrested and charged with Wounding with Intent following an incident that occurred in Duncan Hill in the parish on Wednesday, December 28, 2022.
Reports are that about 8:30 p.m., the female, who is the girlfriend of the Smith, went to a relative’s house to pick up her child. Smith showed up and started accusing her of cheating, during which an argument develop between them and the suspect pulled a ratchet knife and started stabbing the female all over her body.
The female was taken to the hospital where she was admitted and treated.
Smith was arrested and charged on Saturday, January 7. His court date will be announced at a later date.