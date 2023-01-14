St Elizabeth Most Wanted Surrenders to Police

St Elizabeth Most Wanted Surrenders: Dwayne Morrison, also known as “Sharkie,” the most wanted criminal in St. Elizabeth has been taken into custody.
Morrison surrendered on Friday following a series of operations in Barbary Hall and the surrounding communities.
According to police, he was wanted for the murder of Everton Spence and is also a person of interest in a number of other crimes committed throughout the parish.
Anyone with information that can help the investigations is asked to call the Black River Criminal Investigations Branch at 876-965-2926, the police 119 emergency number, Crime Stop at 311, or the nearest police station.