Carpenter Falls to his Death in Westmoreland

A 43-year-old carpenter tragically lost his life after falling to his death while working on a house at the Whitehouse Beach Club in the Culloden district of Westmoreland on Friday morning.
He has been identified as Gregory Jones of Petersville district in Whitehouse in the parish.
According to reports from the Whitehouse Police,Jones was installing a steel cage on a home at 11:30 a.m. when he lost his balance, fell, and landed on a piece of steel.
The police were alerted, Jones was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.