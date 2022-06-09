St. Catherine Woman Missing

Forty-seven year-old Millett Walters of Canal Drive, Garveymead, Bridgeport in St. Catherine has been missing since Wednesday, June 08.

She is of dark complexion, medium build and about 160 centimetres(5 feet 3 inches) tall.

Reports from the Bridgeport Police are that Walters was last seen at home about1:00 p.m., it is said that she suffers from schizophrenia. Her mode of dress is unknown at the time she went missing. She has not been seen or heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Valiant Smith is being asked to contact the Bridgeport Police at (876) 322-0943, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest Police Station.

