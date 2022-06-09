St. Catherine Woman Missing

St. Catherine Woman Missing
St. Catherine Woman Missing

Forty-seven year-old Millett Walters of Canal Drive, Garveymead, Bridgeport in St. Catherine has been missing since Wednesday, June 08.

 

She is of dark complexion, medium build and about 160 centimetres(5 feet 3 inches) tall.

 

Reports from the Bridgeport Police are that Walters was last seen at home about1:00 p.m., it is said that she suffers from schizophrenia. Her mode of dress is unknown at the time she went missing. She has not been seen or heard from since.

 

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Valiant Smith is being asked to contact the Bridgeport Police at (876) 322-0943, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest Police Station.

 

Concrete Stain – Affi Mek It Out (Audio Visual)

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Lyrically Badd - We Up Now (Official Music Video)​

Nuh Frighten by Rhemii Ice (Audio Visual) 2022​

Smokey - Take The Pain (Official Video)

Rhemii Ice Recording Artiste

Chikie Grainz - Dreams Like Me (Official Video)

Di Energy by Minx (Audio Visual Dancehall 2022)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com