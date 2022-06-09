Man Before Court for Stealing Embalming Products from Funeral Home

A man who was reportedly seen on camera stealing 17 bottles of embalming products from a Montego Bay funeral home will be sentenced on August 22.

Delvin Hill, who is represented by attorney-at-law Albert Morgan, pleaded guilty to simple larceny when he appeared in the St. James Parish Court on Wednesday, June 8.

According to court documents, on May 6 at about 11:40 a.m., Hill, who is employed to the Delapenha Funeral Home, was caught on camera removing 17 bottles of embalming products from a locker.

The products are said to value at $85,000.

The matter was reported to the police, and when cautioned, Hill reportedly said to the officer, “Mi nuh know why him a move so hard wid mi…From day one mi deh work wid him.”

During Wednesday’s hearing, presiding parish judge Sasha Smith-Ashley postponed sentencing until August 22.