St. Catherine man missing

Seventy-eight-year-old Seaford John otherwise called ‘Jahyute’ of King Land
district, Kitson Town , St. Catherine who has been missing since Sunday, April 16.
He is of dark complexion, slim build and about 177 centimetres (5 feet 10 inches) tall.
Reports from the Spanish Town Police are that John was last seen at his home. His mode of dress
at the time he went missing is unknown. He has not been heard from since.
Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Seaford John is asked to contact the Spanish Town Police at
876- 948-2305, 119 police emergency number or the nearest police station.
No photograph of Seaford John was made available at the time of this publication.