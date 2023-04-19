Child among Persons Charged in Lottery Scam

A 14-year-old boy is among four person who have been charged with Possession of Identity Information following an operation carried out by the Lottery Scam Force on Tuesday, April 18.
Charged are:
- A 14-year-old boy
- 21-year-old Hosea Leslie
- Devacito Cumberland
- 19-year-old Omarion Hall all of West Village, Montego Bay, St. James.
Reports are that lawmen conducted two raids at a house located in the West Village area in Montego Bay, St. James, when four persons were found with lead sheets. They were subsequently arrested and charged.
They are to appear before the St. James Parish court on Wednesday, June 7, 2023.