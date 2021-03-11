St Ann Security Guard Charged with Murder of Teenage Girl, Reminded into Custody

A St Ann security guard who appeared in the St Ann Parish Court on Monday, March 8, for the murder of 19-year-old, Navagia Gray, during a dispute over garbage, in Carlton Mountain, St Ann, on Tuesday, March 2, was remanded into custody.

The accused, 56-year-old Leroy Martin, otherwise called ‘Biggy’, also of Carlton Mountain, was ordered to return to court on March 29.

The Court was informed that Martin who is also facing charges of two counts of wounding with intent, and Illegal possession of firearm and ammunition, stemming from the shooting of two other persons, had additional changes pending against him, and also that statements has not yet been collected from a female victim who is still at hospital in critical condition.

Reports by the police are that, shortly after 10;30am, on Tuesday, March 2, an argument developed between Martin and Grey, and and other females at her yard, allegedly over the lighting of garbage, that was later scattered by their dogs.

The dispute escalated into a physical confrontation, when Martin reportedy left the location and returned with a firearm, which he used to open fire at the group of women, shooting Grey and the two other victims to their upper body.

Martin then fled the scene, followed by which the police were summoned and upon arrival, the wounded victims were rushed to hospital, where Grey was pronounced dead, and two others treated and admitted.