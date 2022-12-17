St Andrew Woman Fatally Stabbed, Boyfriend on the Run

St Andrew Woman Fatally Stabbed: A man is wanted by police after he allegedly killed his 42-year-old girlfriend with a knife and injured a woman who tried to intervene.
The incident occurred in Bull Bay, St. Andrew, at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Friday.
She has been identified as Sonia Campbell of Vershon Gully in Bull Bay.
According to reports, Campbell was at home when she got into an argument with her boyfriend. Allegedly, the man started stabbing her all over her body.
Another woman who was in Campbell’s house at the time and tried to help was also stabbed.
Both women were transported to hospital where Campbell was pronounced dead and the other woman was admitted for treatment.