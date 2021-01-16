St. Andrew Man Facing Several Charges under the Firearms Act

A man who hails from St Andrew has been charged with Illegal Possession of Firearm, Illegal Possession of Ammunition, and six counts of Shooting with Intent following an incident on St. Georges Road, Cameron Road and Glasspole Avenue, Kingston 2 on Monday, January 4.

He is Twenty-four-year-old Shande Dixon, otherwise called ‘Winjy’ of Mountain View, Kingston 2

Reports are that at about 5:30 p.m., a team of officers were travelling on St. Georges Street when a group of men was seen running along the roadway. The Police proceeded to investigate and the men opened gunfire on them. The men were pursued unto Glaspole Avenue where Dixon and another man were found with gunshot wounds. They were transported to hospital where the other man succumbed. Dixon was subsequently charged.

His court date is being finalised.

