Minor Charged with Shop Breaking and Larceny in Kingston

Lawmen assigned to the Kingston Central Police Division arrested and charged a minor with Shop Breaking and Larceny following an incident along Georges Lane, Kingston on Friday, January 1, 2021.

Reports from the Kingston Central Police are that about 12:00 a.m., the accused was seen by residents exiting a shop in the community, through a window.  The complainant was alerted, made checks, and discovered that cash amounting to about 5,000JMD was missing. The accused was subsequently arrested and charged following an investigation.

