St Andrew Man Arrested Following Homemade Firearm Seizure

Homemade Firearm Seizure: The St Andrew North police have arrested and charged a man with possession of a prohibited weapon following an incident that occurred on February 23, in the Goulburn district, Lawrence Tavern.
Charged is 19-year-old Rahein Allen of Goulburn district in the parish.
According to reports, at about 4:20 p.m., officers were carrying out an operation in the area when Allen was seen acting in a suspicious manner. He was subsequently accosted and searched.
During the search, a homemade firearm with one 9mm round of ammunition was found in bag he was carrying. He was taken into custody.
He was arrested and charged on Saturday, following a question-and-answer session in the presence of his attorney.