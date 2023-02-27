Five Men Killed in Fatal St Andrew Crash

Fatal St Andrew Crash: The police are renewing their appeal to motorists to drive with caution and care. This appeal follows the deaths of five young men in a collision on the Golden Spring main road in St. Andrew on Sunday, February 26.
The deceased have been identified as 20-year-old Tajay Murray, 18-year-old Anthony Fuller, 20-year-old Raheem Campbell, 24-year-old Jamie Marriott and 17-year-old Romario Moodie, all of St. Andrew addresses.
According to reports from the Stony Hill Police, the men were traveling on three motorcycles towards Temple Hall at approximately 10:00 p.m.. when the drivers reportedly lost control of their vehicles and collided with a Toyota Hiace traveling in the opposite direction, causing it to overturn.
The police were alerted and the driver of the Toyota Hiace was taken to a hospital for treatment. All occupants of the motorcycles died instantly.