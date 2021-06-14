Spice Files for Sole Custody of her two children

Dancehall Artiste Spice has filed for sole custody of her two children, Nicholas Jr., and daughter Nicholatoy.

The entertainer filed a petition in the Superior Court of Cobb County Georgia.

According to court documents, Spice who’s been residing in Atlanta for some six months and share two children with the respondent (Nicholas Lall) together.

It also indicates that a DNA test has been ordered by the petitioner to be taken by the respondent (Nicholas Lall), to prove that he’s the father of her children.

It shows that the respondent has never sought to establish any parenting time nor has never contributed to the financial support of the minor children since their birth.

As such, Spice wants to be declared the sole primary physical custodian for her children.