Spice Files for Sole Custody of her two children

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Dancehall Artiste Spice has filed for sole custody of her two children, Nicholas Jr., and daughter Nicholatoy.

The entertainer filed a petition in the Superior Court of Cobb County Georgia.

According to court documents, Spice who’s been residing in Atlanta for some six months and share two children with the respondent (Nicholas Lall) together.

It also indicates that a DNA test has been ordered by the petitioner to be taken by the respondent (Nicholas Lall), to prove that he’s the father of her children.

It shows that the respondent has never sought to establish any parenting time nor has never contributed to the financial support of the minor children since their birth.

As such, Spice wants to be declared the sole primary physical custodian for her children.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

The ultimate diary of confessions.: Volume 1 Book

Related Posts

Recent Posts

The ultimate diary of confessions.: Volume 1 Book

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....