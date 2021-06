The body of the late Reggae Legend Bunny Wailer is set to be laid to rest on June 18 at the Dreamland Farm in St Thomas.

A viewing will also be held at Perry’s Funeral Home on Thursday, June 17th at 9 a.m.

Bunny Wailer died on March 2, 2021.

Bunny Wailer is a founding member of The Wailers, which included Bob Marley and Peter Tosh.