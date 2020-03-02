South Korea’s Death Toll Reaches 18, with 3,736 Cases

South Korea’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced 586 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, bringing the country’s total to 3,736.

Authorities also reported one new fatality, following the 17 people who had previously died.

South Korea has the largest outbreak of the virus outside of mainland China, where most cases have been recorded.

Of the total number confirmed cases, the city of Daegu has the largest share, with 2,569 cases. At least 2,113 of the cases in Daegu have been linked to the Shincheonji religious group, who have been accused by officials of hampering the fight against the virus.

Schools closed: Daegu’s office of education confirmed it has delayed the resumption of 800 schools by two more weeks, as efforts to stop the spread of the disease ramp up.

 

Contributed by HE Prof Colin O Jarrett

Director of News and Current Affairs

Source:  www.cnn.com

