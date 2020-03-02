Pence Says There Could be More Deaths Due to the Coronavirus

Vice President Mike Pence said there could be more deaths in the US from the coronavirus but emphasized most Americans should not worry about it.

When asked during a taped interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper about the possibility of more deaths, Pence said “it is possible.”

In his remarks, Pence also mentions Dr. Anthony Fauci, who is the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

“I mean the reality that Dr. Fauci and others explained to me since I took on these duties a few days ago, is that for most people that contract the coronavirus, they will recover. They will deal with a respiratory illness, we’ll get them treatment, but for people that have other conditions that would militate toward a worse outcome that, we could have more. We could have more sad news. But the American people should know the risk for the average American remains low,” Pence said.

Pence said federal officials are addressing the lack of testing kits in the US.

“It’s a very fair question. And it’s one of the first issues governors I spoke to raised with me. I’m happy to report that this weekend more than 15,000 testing kits have been released. Also the FDA (Food and Drug Administration) has approved a testing regimen that state and local officials can be using. And beyond that we actually are working with a commercial provider with new testing framework to send another 50,000 kits out,” Pence said.

Contributed by HE Prof Colin O Jarrett

Director of News and Current Affairs

Source: www.cnn.com