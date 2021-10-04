Snoop Dogg is G-Star Raw’s new brand ambassador

After Pharrell Williams and Jaden Smith, G-Star Raw has called on rap icon Snoop Dogg to serve as its new brand ambassador, a role in which he will make his debut as part of the label’s new global campaign, “Say It Witcha Booty”. Combining humor and savoir-faire, the campaign, which is being rolled out through both print and digital channels, seeks to strengthen the brand’s identity while also boosting its international visibility.https://www.youtube.com/embed/Jiew4HaidY4G-Star’s new campaign

In tandem with the launch of the campaign, G-Star Raw has unveiled a number of new apparel pieces, including t-shirts and hoodies, as well as the inevitable jeans.

“I’m teaming up with G-Star because we are both pushing the field, staying ahead, cutting the edge,” said the artist in a press release. “We are both masters of our craft – leading the game. You know what I’m saying? We look ahead.”

A shot from the “Say It Witcha Booty” campaign – G-Star Raw – G-Star Raw

And G-Star’s future would appear to involve a renewed focus on the United States. Having set the benchmark in the denim sector since its foundation in 1989, the Dutch brand was forced to revise its direct business on the American market last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. This collaboration with Snoop Dogg should therefore help the company to revitalize its stateside image, while also allowing it to reach out to a wider, multi-generational audience around the world.

