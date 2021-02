Well-know selecta and DJ Slaughta Tone was murdered in a drive-by shooting, in Kingston, this morning.

Slaughta Tone, whose given name is Cleon Jones, originally from Spanish Town, St Catherine, migrated to the US years ago. He is well known in Atlanta, Georgia. Reports are he recently arrived in Jamaica on what was intended to be a short visit.

He was driving along Molynes Road when men drove up next to his BMW and opened fire hitting him several times. Slaughta Tone died on the spot.

More later.