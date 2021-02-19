Kim Kardashian officially files for divorce from Kanye West

Kim Kardashian has filed for divorce from husband Kanye West after nearly seven years of marriage.

A Los Angeles Superior Court spokeswoman confirmed to Reuters that Kardashian filed the divorce papers on Friday.

A representative for Kardashian, 40, also confirmed that she had filed papers.

Sources called the divorce “amicable,” saying Kardashian is asking for joint legal and physical custody of the couple’s four children, which the rapper is “fine” with.

It follows months of speculation that the couple’s marriage was in trouble, with multiple sources close to the couple telling US media that their “divorce is imminent” and Kardashian hiring renowned divorce attorney Laura Wasser.

Kardashian, who shot to fame in the reality TV show Keeping Up with the Kardashians with her family, married Gold Digger hitmaker West in May 2014, making them one of the biggest celebrity couples in Hollywood.